Bristol Riverside Theatre Set to Welcome Back Entire Staff for June Reopening

Bristol Riverside Theatre has announced that it will welcome audience members, as well as its entire staff, back for live performances starting in June at its new outdoor amphitheater. The theater has been dark since last March, when the Covid pandemic forced them to shut down their production of Cabaret.

"We are overjoyed to be welcoming the entire full-time staff back as we get ready for a return to programming in June," said producing director Amy Kaissar. "We could not be doing it without the partnership of William Penn Bank and Bristol Township Parks and Recreation. To have gotten through this last year with every single staff member returning, is an incredible testament to the commitment of our staff and the passion of our board."

The amphitheater will allow patrons to socially distance while enjoying live performances. With current Covid restrictions, the venue can safely fit up to 1,100 people.

The William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest will kick off June 10 with a special event yet to be announced. That will be followed by three summer concerts and two more special events. The full lineup will be announced next month.