Bucks County Playhouse Sets Evita in an Argentinian Tango Bar

Bucks County Playhouse has announced details of its forthcoming production of Evita, the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics), which will perform at the playhouse September 23 – October 30.

Based on the life of Eva Perón, it tells the story of how a poor girl triumphed over the traditional elites of Argentina and rose to become First Lady — and heart of a quasi-fascist political movement that persists to this day (Perón's spiritual successor, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, recently survived an assassination attempt in Buenos Aires).

Director Will Pomerantz reframes the story by setting it in the basement of an Argentinian tango bar. The dance-centric production features new choreography by Marcos Santana. Pomerantz first tried this concept at Bay Street Theater in August 2018. Bucks County Playhouse is presenting this run in association with Bay Street Theater.

Evita stars Gabriella Enriquez as Eva Perón, Pablo Torres as Che, Eric Ulloa as Perón, Devin Cortez as Magaldi, and Maria Bilbao as The Mistress. The Evita ensemble includes Michelle Alves, Andrés Acosta, Marissa Barragán, Zach Bravo, Edgar Cavazos, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Juan Guillen, Nicolette Hernandez, Edgar Lopez, Amanda Rivera-Torres, Madeline Serrano, and Sophia Viscuse.

The musical features scenic design by Anna Louizos. Michael McDonald serves as costume designer. The lighting designer is Mike Billings. Charles Coes is sound designer. Hair and wig design is by Bobbe Zlotnik. Sean Francis Patrick is production stage manager.