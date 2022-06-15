Disney Plus to Stream Harmonious Live!, Hosted by Idina Menzel

Tony winner Idina Menzel will host Harmonious Live!, a special performance of the EPCOT nighttime spectacular at Walt Disney World, which will livestream on Disney Plus in celebration of World Music Day on Tuesday, June 21, at 9pm ET (6pm PT).

The event will feature a medley of classic Disney music reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world, all performed by a live orchestra and ensemble of international vocalists. Moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, and lasers, re-create the amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, The Lion King, Mulan, and many others. Menzel, who is best known to Disney audiences as the voice of Elsa in Frozen, will be joined by special guest Auli‘i Cravalho of Moana.