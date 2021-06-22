Jackie Hoffman to Star in World Premiere Comedy Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings)

Broadway funny woman Jackie Hoffman will star in the world premiere of E. Dale Smith's Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings), which is set to begin performances at the cell theatre on July 1 ahead of an official opening on July 8. Hoffman will play aging community theater star Ariana Russo, who has been cast as Fruma-Sarah (the screeching deceased wife of Lazer Wolf) in Fiddler on the Roof.

The action of the play takes place backstage as Russo awaits her entrance for "Tevye's Dream." Tethered to the fly system and exiled stage left, she forges a relationship with Margo (Kelly Kinsella), that evening's substitute fly captain. Braden M. Burns directs. Performances are scheduled through July 25.

Hoffman recently starred in the long-running Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof as Yente, a role critic David Gordon asserted she was "born to play." Her Broadway roles include Grandma in The Addams Family and Prudy Pingleton in Hairspray. Television audiences will know her from her Emmy-nominated turn as Mamacita in FX's Feud: Bette and Joan.

The design team for Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings) includes Dan Alaimo (lighting), Rodrigo Escalante (set), Bobby Goodrich (costumes), and Germán Martínez (sound), with Jeff Davolt (production stage manager), and Ellis Arroyo (assistant stage manager).