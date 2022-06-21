Three World Premieres, Including a Play About Whitney Houston, Slated for Soho Rep Season

Soho Rep has announced its 2022-23 season, which will feature three world premiere commissions.

The first is Kate Tarker's Montag, which is described as a domestic thriller depicting female friendship. According to a press statement, "Faith and Novella are best friends living in a small German town near an American military base. In Novella's basement apartment, they're practicing some unusual combat drills—armed with wine, potato chips, and the very best speakers they can afford. Montag is a domestic thriller, a sleep deprivation comedy, and a rebellion celebration under threat of annihilation." It is set to run October 12 through November 13. Dustin Wills, who helmed Soho Rep's hit Wolf Play, directs.

February 15, 2023-March 26, 2023 Soho Rep and the NAATCO National Partnership Project will present the world premiere of Shayok Misha Chowdhury's Public Obscenities, a bilingual play in Bangla and English. According to its press description, "Choton relishes being the translator, toggling nimbly between Bangla and English, Grindr banter and academese. But when he returns to Kolkata with his boyfriend Raheem — to the house his grandfather disappeared from decades ago — an unexpected discovery leaves Choton at the limit of what language can touch." Chowdhury will also direct.

Finally, Soho Rep will present the world premiere of Jillian Walker's The Whitney Album, May 24, 2023-July 2, 2023. It's about the playwright's relationship to the life and death of Whitney Houston. Jenny Koons directs.

As previously reported, the Soho Rep production of Hansol Jung's Wolf Play, will return as part of the forthcoming MCC season.