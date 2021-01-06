York Theatre Flooded After Water Main Break at Saint Peter's Church

A water main break on the morning of January 4, under the plaza shared by Saint Peter's Church, the Citigroup Center, and the subway entrance at 53rd Street at Lexington Avenue, has significantly affected off-Broadway's York Theatre Company, causing massive flooding and mud.

"Most everything above 2 feet is OK," artistic director James Morgan wrote in a Facebook post, "below that was under water and mud for a while." Morgan stated that the theater will "probably need new carpeting and new computers and maybe new ceilings — but happily our new seats seem to be fine." Still, Morgan is undeterred and committed to the theater's future reopening when live performances resume.

Now in its fifth decade of operation, the York is one of the few theaters in the world whose mission is to produce both new musicals and rediscovered gems from the past. Previous productions include Enter Laughing, Desperate Measures, Cagney, Yank!, and The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

Those wishing to donate can contact the theater directly or do so here.