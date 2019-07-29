Ute Lemper Will Present Her Rendezvous With Marlene at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company has announced that it will present Rendezvous With Marlene, a new solo show written and performed by Ute Lemper, for five performances only, September 18-22 at the York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's.

Lemper's show is described as "her very personal homage to Marlene Dietrich. For 35 years Ute has been compared to Marlene, but never formatted an entire show to celebrate this legend. Now in 2019, Ute decided to honor her with Rendezvous With Marlene, a brand-new show based on the true story of her three-hour phone call with Marlene 30 years ago, in 1988, when they both lived in Paris. The evening is a dialog between Ute and Marlene, exploring Marlene's career and personal life from the beginning, in a timeline that eventually meets Ute's timeline with a continuation of their parallel stories. Ute sings Marlene's most beautiful songs and tells some captivating secrets of her life."

Rendezvous With Marlene will tour throughout the world in 2021.