Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Celebrates Anniversary

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish celebrated its first year of performances on July 17. The musical, presented with English supertitles, originated last summer at the Museum of Jewish Heritage under the auspices of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, before moving to Times Square's Stage 42 earlier this year.

Steven Skybell takes his bow.

(© David Gordon)

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast features Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

The company of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

(© David Gordon)

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor and director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.