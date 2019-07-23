Kingfishers Catch Fire to Have World Premiere

This fall, Irish Repertory Theatre, led by artistic director Charlotte Moore, will produce the world premiere of Kingfishers Catch Fire, a new play written by Robin Glendinning and directed by Kent Paul. Performances will run September 22-October 21.

Kingfishers Catch Fire will feature set design by Edward Morris, costume design by Linda Fisher, lighting design by Matthew McCarthy, and sound design by Rob Rees. The cast will be announced at a later date.

The play is described as follows: "It's 1948 when Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty first visits the infamous Nazi Herbert Kappler in the Italian prison where Kappler is serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity. During World War II, the men were adversaries; Kappler was the head of the Gestapo in German-occupied Rome, and Monsignor O'Flaherty was using the cover of Vatican neutrality to shelter and arrange for the escape of thousands of Allied servicemen and Jewish civilians. Kappler placed a bounty on O'Flaherty's head, but O'Flaherty evaded capture, earning the nickname "The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican." When these two men meet after the war, profound questions of responsibility and redemption rattle the cages. Based on a true story, Kingfishers Catch Fire examines morality and personal culpability for actions taken during a devastating war."

