Winnie the Pooh Stage Musical, Featuring Disney's Sherman Brothers Songs, to Open This Fall

Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and more are coming to the stage in a new off-Broadway musical featuring the classic Disney songs of the Sherman Brothers.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is developed by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry is on display in Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. Featuring an all new story set in the Hundred Acre Wood, the show will be performed with life-size puppetry and will have songs from Disney's Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree and Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, as well as songs by original creator A.A. Milne.

The run will take place at Theatre Row beginning October 21 and is presented in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.