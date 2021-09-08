Trump L'oeil, Blend of Optical Art and Former President, to Play Blocks From Trump Tower

The world premiere concert presentation of Trump L'oeil, a musical experience blending elements of the Trompe-l'œil art form with the words and actions of the 45th President of the United States, will take place on September 24 and September 25 at the Florence Gould Hall at FIAF — just blocks from Trump Tower. Both performances are at 8pm.

According to a press description, "Life hilariously imitates art as Trump and his presidency are marched through Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples, Dali's melting clocks, and other iconic trompe-l'œil and surrealist art. Trump L'oeil takes the text along for the ride as the songs turn out themselves also to be spectacular trompe-l'œil illusions. A rollicking romp that pokes fun at both sides of the aisle."

Trump L'oeil is the creation of Henry Biggs, who stars as Donald J. Trump. The cast also includes Joe Capstick, Toni Del Sorbo, Zak Farmer, Nicole Fazia, Zachary Flores, Janice Hall, Michal Kolaczkowski, Cedric Leiba, Jr., Robert McPherson, Noah Christopher Rubeck, Troy Valjean Rucker, Hank Santos, Bobby Underwood, Emma Vielbig, and Chadwick Vogel.

The creative team for Trump L'oeil features Henry Biggs (Book/Lyrics), Greg Shinby (Music), Ginger B. Shy (Lyrics), Preston Jones (Music), Kristi Gunther (Director), Kristin Yancy (Choreographer), Derek Elz (Projections), Abigail Hoke-Brady (Lighting Design), Cosette Pin (Sound Design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costume Design), and Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Music Direction).

Click here for a preview.