The Prom's Caitlin Kinnunen, Josh Lamon Meet the Cast of Forbidden Broadway

The Broadway musical The Prom is one of the targets of Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Recently, two of its cast members, Caitlin Kinnunen and Josh Lamon, met the cast of the off-Broadway parody revue. Check out photos from the encounter below. Forbidden Broadway is currently running at the Triad through November 29.

Katheryne Penny spoofs the character Caitlin Kinnunen played in The Prom in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation.

(© Janine Lee Papio)

Cast members Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story) join Fred Barton on piano. Katheryne Penny is the understudy for Mayagoitia.

The Prom stars Caitlin Kinnunen and Josh Lamon, along with friend and actor Janine DiVita, went backstage at Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation.

(© Janine Lee Papio)

In addition to The Prom, the new Forbidden Broadway features sketches about Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Ferryman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, as well as parodies of Broadway vets Ben Platt, Santino Fontana, Billy Porter, Alex Brightman, André De Shields, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin, Katheryne Penny, Jenny Lee Stern, Caitlin Kinnunen, Josh Lamon, and Immanuel Houston all share a photo after a recent performance of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation.

(© Janine Lee Papio)

The Tony-winning Forbidden Broadway was last seen in New York in 2014. In the ensuing years, Alessandrini created the acclaimed Hamilton parody Spamilton, which ran off-Broadway and toured.