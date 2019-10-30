The Prom's Caitlin Kinnunen, Josh Lamon Meet the Cast of Forbidden Broadway
The recent Broadway musical is one of Gerard Alessandrini's targets in The Next Generation.
The Broadway musical The Prom is one of the targets of Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Recently, two of its cast members, Caitlin Kinnunen and Josh Lamon, met the cast of the off-Broadway parody revue. Check out photos from the encounter below. Forbidden Broadway is currently running at the Triad through November 29.
Cast members Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story) join Fred Barton on piano. Katheryne Penny is the understudy for Mayagoitia.
In addition to The Prom, the new Forbidden Broadway features sketches about Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Ferryman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, as well as parodies of Broadway vets Ben Platt, Santino Fontana, Billy Porter, Alex Brightman, André De Shields, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Tony-winning Forbidden Broadway was last seen in New York in 2014. In the ensuing years, Alessandrini created the acclaimed Hamilton parody Spamilton, which ran off-Broadway and toured.