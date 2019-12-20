The Office Parody Musical Rescinds Closing Notice, Will Continue as Open Run

The Office! A Musical Parody will no longer close on January 14. The production, which has been running since September 24, 2018, has now determined that it will continue as an open-ended run at the Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theater.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, it's a typical morning at Scranton's third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The show is written and produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner, and directed by Donald Garverick.

The current cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Aaron C. Rutherford, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Emma Camp, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Bruce Harris, and Andy Martinez.