That Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody Sets Off-Broadway Return

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody will return to New York City for a final off-Broadway engagement this spring. Performances will run April 29-May 29 at Theatre Row.

Producers describe the show as follows: "That Golden Girls Show! parodies classic Golden Girls moments — with a twist, the cast is all played by puppets! Get ready for an evening of cheesecakes, St. Olaf stories, jazzercise, sex and all the topics that made Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia so much fun and still so popular today. Laughter reigns with stories of Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, Rose's memories of her life in St. Olaf, Blanche's sexual escapades and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. The four gals from Miami will have you in stitches fondly remembering the brilliance of the television series."

The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose. Nate Rocke serves as the production's swing.

That Golden Girls Show! is co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, directed by Michael Hull, written by Doug Kmiotek, and has puppets built by Rockefeller Productions. The original 2016 U.S. production was written, produced, and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller.