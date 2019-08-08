Tawni O'Dell to Premiere When It Happens to You

The Loreto Theater has announced that When It Happens to You, the theatrical memoir of author Tawni O'Dell, will premiere at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. The play will enjoy a seven-week engagement this fall, October 13-November 10.

When It Happens will be directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett. The cast will feature O'Dell, alongside E. Clayton Cornelious, Connor Lawrence, and Kelly Swint. The play will also feature scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala, lighting design by Daisey Long, costume design by David Woolard.

The play is described as follows: "Based on her personal experience, Tawni O'Dell's theatrical memoir, When It Happens to You, is about a mother's struggle to help restore a sense of safety and wholeness to her family after her daughter was the victim of a brutal attack. It's a journey that continues to this day, nearly five years since she received that middle of the night phone call every parent dreads."