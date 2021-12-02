Tambo & Bones Announces Cast for World-Premiere Co-production

Dave Harris's new play Tambo & Bones, directed by Taylor Reynolds, has announced a world-premiere coproduction with Playwrights Horizons and Center Theatre Group. The play will debut in Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater, running from January 12-February 20, 2022 (opening January 31), followed by a spring mounting in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre from May 1-29, 2022 (opening May 8).

Tambo & Bones follows two characters who realize they've been written into a minstrel show. Their escape plan: get out, get bank, get even. A rags-to-riches hip-hop odyssey, Tambo & Bones roasts American capitalism's desire for certain Black narratives, highlighting the narrow confines within which Black characters are placed. As Tambo and Bones test the limits of the frameworks they're given, Harris's play wrestles with the country's racist past and present, and explodes its post-racial future—such that the stakes, for characters deemed less-than-human, becomes the fate of humanity itself.

W. Tré Davis (Seared) and Tyler Fauntleroy (Succession) star as the play's titular characters. The cast also features Brendan Dalton (Plano) and Dean Linnard (The Winter's Tale).

The creative team of Tambo & Bones includes Stephanie Osin Cohen (scenic designer), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume designer), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting designer), Mikhail Fiksel (sound designer), Justin Ellington (composer), John C. Moore (stage manager), and Bryan Bauer (assistant stage manager).