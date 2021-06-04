Long-Running Stomp Will Return to New York City This Summer

The iconic New York show Stomp will resume performances at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, July 20, with tickets going on sale on June 21. It will be among the first off-Broadway productions to resume performances since the pandemic began.

Stomp gives household and industrial objects new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. The show's co-creators Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell said, "For us, Stomp has always been about connecting with the audience, having a shared experience with them and celebrating rhythm together. We can't wait to bring Stomp and New York audiences back together again in the Orpheum."

Audiences and performers will have to provide proof of vaccination prior to entry. Out of an abundance of caution, audiences will have to be masked. The company will adjust protocols as official Covid-19 guidance evolves.

Stomp's touring company, which has been crisscrossing America for the past 25 years, will resume its tour on August 16, starting in Utica, New York, at the Stanley Theatre.