Bowen Yang, Jeremy O. Harris, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and More Celebrate Soft Power

Soft Power celebrated its off-Broadway opening last night at the Public Theater where the production began performances on September 24. Take a look below at photos from the evening's celebration.

Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power is a musical-within-a-play featuring a book and lyrics by Tony winner David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori.

The story is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. The show is a fever dream of modern American politics amid global conversations, asking us all — why do we love democracy? And should we?

The complete cast includes Billy Bustamante (Xue Xing standby), Jon Hoche (Tony Manero/Chief Justice/ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jing/ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Ju Ming), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/VEEP/ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Campaign Manager/ensemble), Daniel May (ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (ensemble), Geena Quintos (ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xue Xing), Trevor Salter (ensemble), Kyra Smith (ensemble), Emily Stillings (swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary standby), and John Yi (swing).