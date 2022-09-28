Sesame Street: The Musical Announces Sensory-Friendly Performances

Sesame Street: The Musical has announced upcoming dates for their special sensory-friendly performances, which will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 11am and November 16 at 11am. Presented by Rockefeller Productions, the show is running off-Broadway at Theatre Row through November 27.

Written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller, Sesame Street: The Musical is described as follows: "Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites as they appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun for fans of all ages."

The sensory-friendly performances will offer accommodations including lowered audio, house lighting at 50%, a "no shushing allowed" policy, fidgets toys provided, and designated relaxation spaces during the performance.