See Photos From A Sherlock Carol Off-Broadway

Mark Shanahan's A Sherlock Carol opens tonight, November 22, at New World Stages. The production is slated to run through January 2.

Drew McVety and Isabel Keating appear in A Sherlock Carol off-Broadway.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Combining the stories of Victorian authors Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle, A Sherlock Carol takes place many years after the events of A Christmas Carol, when a grown-up Tiny Tim seeks the help of Sherlock Holmes in discovering the truth about the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Thom Sesma portrays Ebenezer Scrooge in A Sherlock Carol.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Drew McVety (Spamalot) plays Sherlock Holmes and Thom Sesma (Letters of Suresh) plays Ebenezer Scrooge. The cast includes Dan Domingues, Anissa Felix, Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz), and Mark Price. Joe Delafield, Alexandra Kopko, and Byron St. Cyr round out the company. Shanahan directs.

The cast of A Sherlock Carol sings at New World Stages.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The show features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew), original music and sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man), and hair and wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton).