See Photos From A Sherlock Carol Off-Broadway
Mark Shanahan's mash-up of Dickens and Doyle opens tonight at New World Stages.
Mark Shanahan's A Sherlock Carol opens tonight, November 22, at New World Stages. The production is slated to run through January 2.
Combining the stories of Victorian authors Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle, A Sherlock Carol takes place many years after the events of A Christmas Carol, when a grown-up Tiny Tim seeks the help of Sherlock Holmes in discovering the truth about the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Drew McVety (Spamalot) plays Sherlock Holmes and Thom Sesma (Letters of Suresh) plays Ebenezer Scrooge. The cast includes Dan Domingues, Anissa Felix, Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz), and Mark Price. Joe Delafield, Alexandra Kopko, and Byron St. Cyr round out the company. Shanahan directs.
The show features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew), original music and sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man), and hair and wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton).