Ryan McCartan, Alysha Umphress, Jay Armstrong Johnson Preview Scotland, PA

The cast and creative team of Roundabout Theatre Company's Scotland, PA met the press on August 14. Previews begin September 14 at the Laura Pels Theatre ahead of an October 23 opening. Performances are set to run through December 8.

Scotland, PA features a book by Michael Mitnick, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, direction by Lonny Price, and choreography by Josh Rhodes. The cast includes Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Taylor Iman Jones as Pat, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Ryan McCartan as Mac, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the Bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203 — and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

The creative team for Scotland, PA includes Anna Louizos (scenic design), Tracy Christensen (costume design), Jeanette Yew (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), and Frank Galgano and Matt Castle (orchestrations).