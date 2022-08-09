Ryan J. Haddad and Raúl Castillo Join Cast of American (Tele)visions

The complete cast and creative team has been announced for Victor I. Cazares's american (tele)visions, which is set to make its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop. Previews begin September 9 ahead of an official opening night on September 29. Ticket are on sale through October 16.

The cast of american (tele)visions will include Clew (Angels in America), Raúl Castillo (Looking), Ryan J. Haddad (Hi, Are You Single?), Elia Monte-Brown (New Amsterdam), and Bianca "b" Norwood (Seven Deadly Sins).

Press material describes american (tele)visions like this: "A long, long time ago — the '90s — in a Walmart far, far away, Erica, our Hero of Ages Lost, pushes her shopping cart —that most sacred ancient vessel of capitalism — through the aisles of a memory play. american (tele)visions is an explosive collision between the American Dream and the American Nightmare — the story of an undocumented Mexican family."

Rubén Polendo directs a creative team that includes scenic designer Bretta Gerecke, specialty costume designer Mondo Guerra, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, and technology designers Justin Nestor, Alex Hawthorn, and Kelly Colburn. J. David Brimmer serves as fight director, Andy Arden-Reese as intimacy director, Dawn-Elin Fraser as voice & text coach, and Shelley Miles as stage manager.

American (tele)visions is a co-production with Theater Mitu, of which Poldeno serves as founding artistic director.