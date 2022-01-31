Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Dates for The Bandaged Place and The Wanderers

The 2022-23 Roundabout Underground season will kick off with the world premiere of The Bandaged Place by Harrison David Rivers, which is set to begin performances on October 20.

The play is described this way: "A brutal and lyrical play about the things we hang on to and the price of moving forward, the bandaged place tells the story of one man's attempt to free himself from the abuses of his past. Jonah is forced to turn to his precocious daughter and tough love grandmother for support when a former lover resurfaces, re-opening a painful wound." David Mendizábal directs the play, which will be presented in the black box space of the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

On January 26, 2023, the New York debut of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers will be presented upstairs in the Laura Pels Theatre. The production was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the shutdown. A planned run in the summer of 2022 has been further pushed back to January 2023.

Press materials for The Wanderers describe the play like this: "Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?" Barry Edelstein directs.

Casting and end-of-run dates for both productions will be announced at a later date.