Roundabout Announces 2020-21 Off-Broadway Season

Roundabout Theater Company has announced three off-Broadway productions for its 2020-21 season.

Sanaz Toossi's English will premiere in the Black Box Theatre this fall as part of Roundabout Underground. The work follows four adult students in Iran who are preparing for the Test of English as a Foreign Language. The fall will also see the New York premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino's The Year to Come in the Laura Pels Theater. Justin Martin directs the production, which tells the story of an American family clashing on New Year's Eve.

Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers will premiere at the Pels in early 2021, with Barry Edelstein directing. The play tells the story of two very different couples, one, a pair of newly married Orthodox Jews, the other, a pair of celebrities, and explores whether people can be happy with what they have while they have it.

Additional information about each production is still to be revealed.