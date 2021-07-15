Richard Nelson's Final Rhinebeck Play Will Premiere in August at Hunter College

What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad, the final play in Richard Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama series, will have its world premiere August 28-October 8 at the Frederick Loewe Theater at Hunter College. Nelson will direct the play, which is set on the day it opens, September 8, 2021.

The company will include Nelson's frequent collaborators Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett, alongside Charlotte Bydwell, Haviland Morris, Matilda Sakamoto, Rita Wolf, and Yvonne Woods. Sets are by Jason Ardizzone-West, costumes are by Susan Hilferty, lighting is by Jennifer Tipton, sound is by Will Pickens, and production stage management is by Theresa Flanagan.

What Happened? is set in Angers, France, as the Michaels attend a student dance festival, and explores what happened over the last year and where they go from here. It is the last play in Nelson's 12-play Rhinebeck Panorama series, which tells the stories of the the Apple, Gabriel, and Michael families of upstate New York on significant days in their personal and cultural history.

The show is presented by the Hunter Theater Project, in association with Nelson's Independent Theater company.