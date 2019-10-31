Raúl Esparza, Corey Stoll, and More Star in Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Macbeth

Nadia Bowers and Corey Stoll star in the Classic Stage Company production of Macbeth.

(© Joan Marcus)

"[Director John] Doyle has smartly shaved down the script to an essential 100 minutes, with the action of each scene bleeding into the next so there is no dead air onstage...Rather than being the most modern figure onstage, Macbeth actually feels like the last man standing in the way of the steamroller of progress." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham performs along with Tim and Dennis Crouch at the Café Carlyle.

(© David Andrako)

"A night being sung to by Mare Winningham is a salve for the soul — not to mention a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear Nirvana's 'All Apologies' arranged for dulcimer. And they say you can't make folk cool." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Molly Sweeney

Paul O'Brien, Pamela Sabaugh, and Tommy Schrider star in Keen Company's production of Molly Sweeney.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...[Q]uietly powerful...[Pamela] Sabaugh's Molly...convey[s] a sense of wilting defeat in her face as she shows a desire to retreat into the sightless world that she once knew and retrieve the rich, fulfilling experiences that her other senses rewarded her with all along." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Seared

Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez star in Seared.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Even if you know nothing about the restaurant business, you'll recognize the characters [playwright Theresa] Rebeck is putting onstage. In her blunt, entertaining, thoroughly hilarious way, she makes one thing clear: Not one of them is irreplaceable." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Queen of Hearts

Lexxe stars as Alice in Queen of Hearts, which runs through November 2.

(© Mark Shelby Perry)

"Featuring a seemingly endless cavalcade of classy burlesque acts and scandalous comedy routines that will appeal to adults of every sexual persuasion, Queen of Hearts is the best date-night show in New York City right now." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

