Puffs Will End Its Run at New World Stages This Summer

The off-Broadway comedy Puffs; or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic will end its run at New World Stages on Sunday, August 18.

The play from Matt Cox is described as follows: "Some people are born with the capacity to do great things. Some people change the world. Some people rise from humble beginnings to defeat the forces of darkness in the face of insurmountable odds. Puffs is the story of the people who sit in class next to those people. Meet Wayne, a very average boy from New Mexico, who finds out he is a wizard...also, wizards are real. Join him and his new friends as they try to keep their heads down and get a basic wizarding education while a certain other famous boy with a very peculiarly shaped scar on his forehead sets out to make life at school increasingly...eventful.''

The full company currently features Chrissy Albanese, Lacy Allen, Michael Axelrod, Madeleine Bundy, Anna Dart, Kullan Edberg, Alex Haynes, Criena House, Reginald Keith Jackson, Jake Keefe, Sonia Mena, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Michael Ortiz, Sarah Peele, Keith Rubin, Chris Evan Simpson, Ryan Wesley Stinnett, Stephen Stout, and Leanne Velednitsky. Kristin McCarthy Parker directs, with production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes.

Puffs played its 750th performance earlier this year since its debut in 2015.