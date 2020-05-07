Parks and Recreation Parody Musical in the Works From The Office Parody Creators

Parodists Bob and Tobly McSmith are creating Parks & Rec! The Unauthorized Musical Parody, which is expected to open when off-Broadway theaters are back in business.

Parks & Rec! will follow the character Leslie Knope as she attempts to run for president. Songs will include "Snake Juice Gets You Loose," "Whatever Tammy Wants...," "I Awesomesauce You," and "What Would Nancy Pelosi Do?"

Bob and Tobly McSmith are the creatores of Friends! The Musical Parody, The Office! A Musical Parody, and several other shows.