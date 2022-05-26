Oren Safdie's Gratitude to Have New York Premiere at Urban Stages

Urban Stages will present the New York premiere of Oren Safdie's latest play Gratitude, a MainLine Theatre production. Directed by Maria Mileaf, performances will begin June 5 ahead of its June 8 opening, and will run through June 30.

The play is described as follows: "Gratitude tells the story of 15-year-old Najaf, who attends an exclusive private high school where she becomes infatuated with Drew, the class stud. Torn between her traditional upbringing and family expectations and her new sexual awakening, Najaf, finds herself caught in a web of her own making that promises liberation even as it might simultaneously lead to her undoing."

The cast of Gratitude features Jalen Xavier Ford, Jake Guthrie, Erik Larsson, and Aline Salloum. The creative team includes Neil Patel (set design), Greg MacPherson (lighting design), and Laurie Churba (costumes), Fiona Misiura (stage manager), and Isabel Davison (assistant stage manager).

Due to the nature and subject matter of the show, it is recommended for people ages 16 .