Check Out Opening Night Photos From Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Alexis Scheer's new play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord opened September 24 at WP Theater. Directed by Whitney White, the work is presented by WP Theater and Second Stage Theater. Take a look at pictures from the opening below:

Playwright Alexis Scheer at the opening of her play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord.

(© Janie Willison)

The cast of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord includes Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel.

The cast of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord.

(© Janie Willison)

The play follows "a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other?"

Director Whitney White with Alexis Scheer on opening night.

(© Janie Willison)

The design team features Yu-Hsuan Chen (set designer), Andrew Jean (costume design), Lucrecia Briceno (lighting design), Fan Zhang (sound design), and Judi Lewis Ockler (intimacy and fight direction).