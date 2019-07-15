New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sees Off-Broadway's Toni Stone

New York City Mayor and presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray visited Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone at the Laura Pels Theatre last week. Following the performance, they met and congratulated the company backstage.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray meet the cast of Toni Stone.

(© Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Directed by Pam MacKinnon, the company is headed by April Matthis in the title role, alongside Eric Berryman, Harvy Blanks, Phillip James Brannon, Daniel J. Bryant, Jonathan Burke, Toney Goins, Kenn E. Head, and Ezra Knight.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray with the company of Toni Stone.

(© Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

The creative team includes Camille A. Brown (choreography), Riccardo Hernandez (sets), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dede Ayite (costumes), and Daniel Baker and Aaron Meicht (original music and sound design).

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray applaud the cast of Toni Stone.

(© Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Diamond's play is described as follows: "Toni Stone is an encyclopedia of baseball stats. She's got a great arm. And she doesn't understand why she can't play with the boys. Stone knocks it out of the park as the first woman to go pro in the Negro Leagues. Featuring a bullpen of players crossing age, race, and gender to portray all supporting roles, Toni Stone is a vibrant new play about staying in the game, playing hard, playing smart, and playing your own way." It is presented by Roundabout Theatre Company.