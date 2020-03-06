Michael Urie to Reprise Solo Performance in Buyer & Cellar

Michael Urie, recently seen on Broadway in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, will reprise his award-winning solo performance in Jonathan Tolins's Buyer & Cellar for two performances only to benefit Pride Plays and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's 25th Anniversary. Performances will take place on April 10 at 8pm and on April 11 at 8pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Directed by Nic Cory, Buyer & Cellar is described as follows: "In the basement of a house on her Malibu estate, Barbra Streisand created a private fantasy world to display her accumulated tchotchkes: a narrow cobblestoned 'street' of boutiques, from an antique doll store and confectionery with its own taffy-making machine to a dress shop filled with favorite costumes from her films. In a one-man comedy, Urie plays Alex More, who is down on his luck after being recently fired from Disneyland. He lands a job curating the basement of Barbara Streisand."

Buyer & Cellar had its world premiere at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2013, with original direction by Stephen Brackett and choreography by Sam Pinkleton. Urie's performance won him a Clarence Derwent Award as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The production was also the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show.

The play was subsequently produced commercially off-Broadway, on a North American tour, and in London, and continues to be performed throughout the world.

Pride Plays — returning from June 25-29 and produced by Doug Nevin, Michael Urie, and festival director Nick Mayo — is a festival of play readings that tell the story of the LGBTQ experience past, present and future.