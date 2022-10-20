Michael Shannon, Johanna Day Join Off-Broadway Premiere of Des Moines

Theatre for a New Audience has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming off-Broadway premiere of Denis Johnson's Des Moines, directed by Arin Arbus. Performances are set to run November 29-January 1, 2023, at Polonsky Shakespeare Center.

Des Moines had its world premiere in 2007 at San Francisco's Intersection for the Arts and was further developed by Johnson and completed in 2013. It is the late author's final play, and is described as follows: "In this mysterious work, chance events — including a plane crash, a rescued wedding ring, and a frightening diagnosis — bring five characters in its titular city together for a debauch of karaoke, liquor, and sex that becomes an unlikely communion. With its dark humor, Des Moines confronts death, mortality, and the stubborn pursuit of grace among those who barely believe in it."

The TFANA cast will feature two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat), Arliss Howard (Mank), Hari Nef (Transparent), Tony nominee Michael Shannon (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), and Heather Alicia Simms (Fairview).

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernández (scenic designer), Qween Jean (costume designer), Scott Zielinski (lighting designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound designer), and Byron Easley (choreographer).