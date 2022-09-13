Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger to Make World Premiere in Spring 2023

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater have announced plans to co-produce the world premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, which will begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater on March 15, 2023 ahead of an official opening night April 10. Performances a scheduled through May 21.

Jackson is the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of A Strange Loop, which is currently running at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. As with A Strange Loop, Jackson serves as composer, lyricist, and book writer of White Girl in Danger.

According to a press description of White Girl in Danger, "The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway?"

Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) will direct, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop). The cast and creative team will be revealed at a later date.