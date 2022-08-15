Melissa Etheridge to Perform Solo Show at New World Stages

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform a solo show Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life at New World Stages this fall. Twelve performances are scheduled, beginning October 13.

Written by Etheridge, the show will look back on her life, from her childhood in Kansas through the most momentous events in her life and career. Her iconic songs, including "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One," will also be featured.

A rock music icon, Etheridge released her self-titled debut album, Melissa Etheridge, in 1988, with its lead single, "Bring Me Some Water," earning the musician her first Grammy nomination. She has since won two Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her solo show will be a return to the New York stage, having performed on Broadway briefly in 2011, replacing Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong as St. Jimmy in the rock opera American Idiot.