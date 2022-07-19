Mary Beth Peil, Alma Cuervo, A.J. Shively to Join Jim Parsons in A Man of No Importance

Mary Beth Peil, Alma Cuervo, A.J. Shively, and more will join Emmy winner Jim Parsons in Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of the musical A Man of No Importance, directed by John Doyle and running October 11-December 4.

Based on the 1994 film written by Barry Devlin, and featuring a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by Terrence McNally, A Man of No Importance will be led by Parsons as Alfie Byrne. Alongside Peil, Cuervo, and Shively will be Kara Mikula, Thom Sesma, Nathaniel Stampley, Jessica Tyler Wright, and Joel Waggoner. Complete casting is still to be announced.

A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name."

The musical debuted in 2002 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, with a cast led by Roger Rees as Alfie. The production won the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway musical and led to a cast recording that was released that year. The Classic Stage Company production, which will be Doyle's final show as artistic director, is its first proper New York revival.