Margaret Trudeau and Diana Nyad to Perform Autobiographical Plays Off-Broadway

Audible Inc. has announced two new theatrical events coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre this September. Canadian icon Margaret Trudeau's Certain Woman of an Age, and celebrated long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad's The Swimmer will each feature three-night limited engagements, to be recorded live as Audible Original productions and made available for listeners globally in the coming months.

Margaret Trudeau, former wife of Pierre Trudeau, 15th prime minister of Canada, mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current prime minister, and international mental health advocate, brings her intimate staged performance, Certain Woman of an Age, to the Minetta Lane Theatre on September 12, 13, and 14. In the show, Trudeau opens up about her extraordinary life and her encounters with some of the most important icons of our time. The piece is cowritten with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior.

At the age of 64, legendary athlete Diana Nyad became the first person in history to make the 111-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the assistance of a shark cage. In her new play The Swimmer, running September 26, 27, and 28, Nyad shares the heartbreaking setbacks, brushes with death, and the victories that kept her going. The piece is directed by Emmy winner Jane Anderson, and features her longtime friend and coach Bonnie Stoll.

Certain Woman of an Age and The Swimmer will be phone-free experiences. Upon arrival at the theater, guests must secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show.