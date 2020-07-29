Ma-Yi Theater Company Opens Digital Streaming Center and Live-Capture Studio

Off-Broadway's Ma-Yi Theater Company has opened Ma-Yi Studios, a digital streaming center and live capture studio that enables theater artists to produce new work for the screen. Equipped with state-of-the-art recording devices and following strict social distancing guidelines, Ma-Yi Studios empowers playwrights, directors, and actors to envision and produce a new kind of online theater.

Ma-Yi Studios will not only produce Ma-Yi's 2020–21 digital season, but it aims to be a home for artists across New York struggling to create high-quality digital theater. Affordable rental packages include a complete audio, visual, and lighting package; a complete suite of editing tools and computers, a technician; personal protective equipment; and the ability to both digitally capture or live-stream events. Ma-Yi Studios follows the strictest of safety protocols including overnight UV air scrubbers, commercial-grade air purifiers, and activated carbon filtered air conditioning.

The first show to be presented by the award-winning company is Ron Domingo's Sophocles in Staten Island, which is currently streaming for free here.