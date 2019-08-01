Lois Robbins Stars in L.O.V.E.R., directed by Karen Carpenter

Lois Robbins and Karen Carpenter met with the press to talk about Robbins' new solo comedy L.O.V.E.R., which will run at the Pershing Square Signature Center August 21-November 2, with opening night set for September 8.

The show's premise is described as follows: "Everyone remembers their first kiss…and second…and maybe their fifth? This bold new comedy reveals the truths about life, love, and…sex. L.O.V.E.R. portrays one woman's confessions of what goes on behind closed doors — and between the sheets. L.O.V.E.R. is the new play for anyone who's found love or is still searching."

L.O.V.E.R. is written by Robbins will be directed by Carpenter, joined by Jo Winiarski (scenic design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting design), and Jane Shaw (sound design). The run will take space at Pershing Square Signature Center's Alice Griffin Theatre.