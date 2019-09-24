Lizzie Vieh's Monsoon Season to Make US Premiere

All for One Theater will present the US premiere of Lizzie Vieh's Monsoon Season at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater October 21-November 17, with opening night set for Sunday, October 27.

The play is described as follows: "It's Monsoon Season in Phoenix, and recently separated couple Danny and Julia are spiraling into chaos. Pills and paranoia, hallucinations and twisted humor fuel their unhinged relationship. This deranged comedy comes alive with biting humor and blinding insight in this romantic thriller."

Richard Thieriot (Clybourne Park) and Therese Plaehn (The Humans) will star. Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs) will direct. The creative team will include You-Shin Chen (scenic design), Haydee Zelideth (costume design), Sarah Johnston (lighting design), and Emma Wilk (sound design).