Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff Join Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along

Lindsay Mendez will play Mary and Jonathan Groff will play Franklin in the highly anticipated off-Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, which is set to begin previews at New York Theatre Workshop on November 21 ahead of an official opening night on December 12. Tickets will go on sale September 21. The run is scheduled through January 8.

With a score by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth, Merrily We Roll Along is based on a play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and features classic songs like "Old Friends," "Not a Day Goes By," and "Our Time." It tells the story of a trio of creative friends making their way in New York, and is famously told in reverse chronology.

Mendez won the "triple crown" (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards) for her performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel. Groff is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances in Spring Awakening and Hamilton and is known to film audiences for his roles in Frozen and The Matrix Resurrections.

They join the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe, who stars as Charley.

Presented in a special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani), and Patrick Catullo, Merrily will be directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along will include Cathy Jayes (The Color Purple) as music supervisor and Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as music director, with scenic & costume design by Soutra Gilmour (& Juliet), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (The Lucky Ones), and sound design by Kai Harada (Mr. Saturday Night). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA & Jason Thinger, CSA, with additional casting by Taylor Williams. Dave Anzuelo (The Great Society) will serve as fight & intimacy director, with Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Slave Play) as stage manager.