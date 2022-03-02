Lesley Nicol's How the Hell Did I Get Here? Coming to Chicago, New York, and Pittsburgh

Lesley Nicol, known to television audiences as Mrs. Patmore on Downton Abbey, is taking her solo musical How the Hell Did I Get Here? to three US cities this year. The show will perform at Chicago's Greenhouse Theater March 12-April 3, followed by a stint off-Broadway at New York's McKittrick Hotel April 20-May 8. Later this summer, the show will play the Pittsburgh Public Theater, July 20-August 7.

With with book and music by Nicol and Mark Mueller (who accompanies her on the piano), How the Hell Did I Get Here? takes audiences from Nicol's childhood through her career as an actor, including her time on Downton Abbey.

How the Hell Did I Get Here? is directed by Luke Kernaghan. Scenic design is by Anshuman Bhatia, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, and sound design by Ray Nardelli.

For the McKittrick Hotel leg of the tour, a pre-show high tea service will be offered to enhance the experience, complete with an assortment of fine teas, cakes, and finger sandwiches prepared by the hotel's executive chef Pascal Le Seac'h. Additional reservation required.