Len Cariou, Craig Bierko to Star in Harry Townsend's Last Stand

Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, Blue Bloods) and Craig Bierko (UnREAL) will star in Harry Townsend's Last Stand, a new play by George Eastman (The Snow Job), directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore). Previews will begin November 18 at New York City Center's Stage II ahead of an opening night of December 4.

Described as "a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones," Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds.

The creative team will include Lauren Helpern (scenic design), David C. Woolard (costumes), Jeff Davis (lighting) and John Gromada (sound). Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) is the producer.