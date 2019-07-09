LCT3 to Present the World Premiere of Sylvia Khoury's Power Strip

This fall, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will produce the world premiere of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. Performances will run from October 5-November 17 with an official October 21 press opening at the Claire Tow Theater.

The cast will feature Peter Ganim (Oslo), Darius Homayoun (Dominica: The Fat Ugly Ho), Ali Lopez-Sohaili (Disgraced at the Alliance Theatre), and Dina Shihabi (Dance Nation), with sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, and lighting by Jen Schriever.

In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (Dina Shihabi) spends her days tethered to an electric power strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.

Khoury's previous plays include Selling Kabul, Against the Hillside, and The Place Women Go.