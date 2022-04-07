Kinky Boots Will Return to New York for Off-Broadway Run This Summer

Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will return this summer for an off-Broadway run at Stage 42, beginning performances July 26 and opening on August 25.

Jerry Mitchell will return to direct and choreograph the production, for which casting and additional information has not yet been announced.

Based on the 2005 film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Lauper and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. It ran on Broadway for six years, closing in 2019 after more than 2,500 performances.