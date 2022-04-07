Kimberly Akimbo, Assassins, and More Earn 2022 Lortel Award Nominations

Nominees for the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring the best off-Broadway theater of the season, have been announced. Winners will be revealed during a ceremony on May 1.

The complete list of nominations is as follows:

Outstanding Play

Coal Country

English

Letters of Suresh

On Sugarland

Prayer for the French Republic

Outstanding Musical

Black No More

Intimate Apparel

Kimberly Akimbo

Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Revival

Assassins

The Chinese Lady

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Solo Show

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Little Girl Blue



Outstanding Director

David Cromer – Prayer for the French Republic

John Doyle – Assassins

Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things

Taibi Magar – Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Whitney White – On Sugarland

Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones – Black No More

Raja Feather Kelly – On Sugarland

Danny Mefford – Kimberly Akimbo

Josh Prince – Trevor: A New Musical

Randy Skinner – Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry – On Sugarland

W. Tré Davis – Tambo & Bones

Elizabeth Marvel – Long Day's Journey Into Night

Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady

Mary Wiseman – At the Wedding

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena – Nollywood Dreams

Betsy Aidem – Prayer for the French Republic

Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic

Jacob Ming-Trent – The Alchemist

Thom Sesma – Letters of Suresh

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown – Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo

Justin Cooley – Kimberly Akimbo

Tamika Lawrence – Black No More

Ahmad Maksoud – The Visitor

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer – Kimberly Akimbo

Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo

Ethan Slater – Assassins

Will Swenson – Assassins

Lillias White – Black No More

Outstanding Ensemble

English - Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

Oratorio For Living Things - Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 - Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin – Space Dogs

Marsha Ginsberg – English

Adam Rigg – cullud wattah

Adam Rigg – On Sugarland

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader – Seven Deadly Sins

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton – Confederates

Gregory Gale – Fairycakes

Dominique Fawn Hill – Tambo & Bones

Márion Talán de la Rosa – Oratorio For Living Things

Catherine Zuber – Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City

Lap Chi Chu – Morning Sun

Jeff Croiter – Black No More

Stacey Derosier – sandblasted

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel – Tambo & Bones

Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things

Fabian Obispo – The Chinese Lady

Mikaal Sulaiman – Sanctuary City

Darron L West – Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim – The Visitor

Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh

Shawn Duan – The Chinese Lady

Yee Eun Nam – Long Day's Journey Into Night

Caite Hevner – Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord