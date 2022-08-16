Revivals by Lynn Nottage and Joan Didion to Feature in Keen Company's 2022-23 Season

Keen Company has announced details of its upcoming season, which will begin this fall with a revival of Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking. Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Kathleen Chalfant will star in a production that travels to living rooms, libraries, and community spaces across New York City (October 19-November 20).

Didion adapted her novel about loss, grief, and perseverance into a one-woman play that premiered on Broadway in 2007. It has not been staged in New York City since. Keen Company artistic director Jonathan Silverstein helms this unique reimagining of the show.

From February 21 through April 1, 2023, Keen will mount the first New York revival of Lynn Nottage's Crumbs From the Table of Joy. It tells the story of teenager Ernestine Crump navigating the shifting cultural sands of Brooklyn in the 1950s following the death of her mother. Colette Robert directs the production, which will receive support from Rosalind Productions.

You can learn more details about Keen's upcoming season here.