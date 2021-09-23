Julia Murney to Star in Return Engagement of Baby

Out of the Box Theatrics has announced a return engagement of its site-specific production of the Broadway musical Baby. The production will star Julia Murney (Wicked), with direction and choreography by Ethan Paulini.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding, and unexpectedly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and parenthood. The couples include two college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined not to give up (now a same-sex partnership); and middle-aged parents, previously looking forward to an empty nest when an unexpected night of passion lands them back where they started.

Murney will star as Arlene, alongside Elizabeth Flemming as Lizzie, Johnny Link as Danny, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Nicki, Robert H. Fowler as Alan, and Danielle Summons as Pam. Ensemble roles will be played by Jorge Donoso, Marisa Kirby, and Jewell Noel.

The creative team for Baby will include music direction and supervision by Emily Marshall, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, and sound design and production management by W. Alan Waters and DimlyWit Productions.

Performances are set to run November 5-December 12 in a 60-seat loft at Theatrelab with an official opening on November 14. Baby played a limited engagement at a midtown loft in December 2019, where the run was extended by popular demand. Selected performances for Baby (to be announced mid-October) will be ASL-interpreted. Joe Caverly is the director of sign language for the production.

Baby debuted on Broadway in 1983, earning seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.