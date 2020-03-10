Joyah Love Spangler to Join Cast of The Office! A Musical Parody

Joyah Love Spangler (Love, Actually?: The Unauthorized Musical Parody) will join the cast of The Office! A Musical Parody, replacing Sarah Mackenzie Baron in the role of Michael Scott in the Bob & Tobly McSmith send-up. Spangler's first performance will be on Thursday, March 12, at the Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theater.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, it's a typical morning at Scranton's third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The show is written and produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner, and directed by Donald Garverick.

In addition to Baron (who originated the role of Michael Scott off-Broadway), the current cast includes Aaron C. Rutherford, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Emma Camp, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Bruce Harris, Andy Martinez, and Nicole Vazquez.