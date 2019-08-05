See Jonathan Cake, Kate Burton, and More in Shakespeare in the Park's Coriolanus

The Public Theater has released a montage from the Shakespeare in the Park production of Coriolanus, running through August 11 at the Delacorte Theater. Check out the footage below.

The production is described as follows: "Coriolanus, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change, and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery."

The cast of Coriolanus features Jonathan Cake as Caius Martius Coriolanus, alongside Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Gregory Connors (ensemble), Darryl Gene Daughtry, Jr. (ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (ensemble), Bree Elrod (ensemble), Christopher Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (ensemble), Emeka Guindo (Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (ensemble), Jack LeGoff (ensemble), Louis Reyes McWilliams (ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Maria Mukuka (ensemble), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Sebastian Roy (ensemble), Ali Skamangas (ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

The production has scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Jessica Paz, music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, and fight direction by Steve Rankin.